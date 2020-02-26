Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus

By Bang

'Mission: Impossible 7' production has been halted in Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 220 people in the country have been infected with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, seven of which have died, with the majority of cases in the nation's northern region.

As a result, Paramount Pictures have stopped the Tom Cruise-led movie's production in Venice.

A Paramount spokesperson said in a statement: "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

"During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts.

"We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

Filming on the movie - which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, and Hayley Atwell, and is to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie - began in Venice last week.

Three of the coronoavirus cases have been in Venice, and the local government has halted public gatherings as a result.

Cruise - who plays Ethan Hunt in the film franchise - is not believed to have been in Italy at the time, however some reports suggest he arrived in Venice over the weekend.

The motion picture is due to be release in July next year, but it's not yet known if that will change as a result of the delay.

In 2017, 'Mission: Impossible 6' production had to be halted when Cruise broke his ankle shooting a stunt.

The star snapped his ankle while performing a jump between two high-rise buildings in London.

