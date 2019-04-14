Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling's Indian wedding comedy

By Bang

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are working on a new comedy about Indian weddings.

Mindy will write the as-yet-untitled movie with Dan Goor, the co-creator and executive producer of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and she also has the option to direct.

Kaling and Goor will produce the movie with Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures.

According to Deadline, the movie will revolve around a huge wedding in India and has been called "'Crazy Rich Asians' meets 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'."

It is a star vehicle for both Kaling and Chopra, and the movie will be set in America and India.

Priyanka, 36, shared the news on Instagram and wrote: "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"

Mindy wrote: "It's happening" and added: "My dream team is making a movie. Can't wait for this one!"

Universal has secured the rights to the movie after a hotly contested bidding war with Legendary, Sony, Netflix and Amazon Studios.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Mindy's new comedy 'Late Night' will be released this summer.

The upcoming film -which explores sexism and diversity in the workplace - was penned by the 39-year-old actress and comedian, helmed by Nisha Ganatra and will be released by Amazon Studios across the US on June 7, 2019.

Mindy will star in the movie alongside Emma Thompson, 59, as Katherine Newbury, a legendary late-night talk show host who's struggling to maintain the attention of her audience.

Newbury's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer (Mindy) and the cast includes John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, Ike Barinholtz, John Early, Paul Walter Hauser, and Amy Ryan.

Speaking in a video for the official Amazon Studios YouTube account, the 'Office' star said: "I have some major news my movie 'Late Night' is going to premiere in theatres June 7th the last season of 'Game of Thrones' will be done by then so you have no reason not to see it."

The movie scored the biggest domestic distribution deal at this year's Sundance Festival for U.S. rights with a massive $13 million pact.