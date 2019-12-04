Rihanna collects Fashion Award on behalf of Fenty

By Bang

Rihanna thanked people for "believing" in her as she collected the Urban Luxe prize at the Fashion Awards 2019.

The 'This Is What You Came For' hitmaker's brand Fenty was celebrated at the event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (02.12.19).

Introducing Rihanna, Janet Jackson - who made a surprise appearance to present the award to the singer turned entrepreneur - praised Rihanna's sense of style as well as spoke of the wider respect for the singer.

Appearing alongside Tyler, The Creator, who was also drafted in to present the award, she said: "You're loved for your style, your boldness and for your strength as a woman. You're respected as a successful artist, fashion designer, activist, entrepreneur ... congratulations to Rihanna for Fenty."

Rihanna looked visibly shocked when she was presented with the honour and when she took to the stage, she praised Stephanie Phair, the British Fashion Council's chairman, as well as her collaborator Jahleel Weaver.

In her acceptance speech, she shared: "First of all, I mean Stephanie Phair, that's why you've been grabbing me so tight, huh? ...

"Thank you so much for believing in me as a young black woman and giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most."

And Fenty's achievement was shared on the company's official Twitter account, writing: "« Thank you to the @BFC for this wonderful opportunity which means so much to me as a young black woman. This is a great achievement for our brand » - @rihanna and FENTY are honored to win the Urban Luxe category at the #BFA 2019."