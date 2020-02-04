Shakira set for 2021 world tour after wowing at Super Bowl

By Bang

Shakira is set to announce a world tour for 2021.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker dazzled with her co-headline performance at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami midway through the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (02.02.20), and Ticketmaster has now opened up early registration for tickets for her global run before the dates have been announced.

In a post on the ticketing site's website, they wrote: "Next year, Shakira is planning to hit the road and she wants to make sure her fans have the first chance to get tickets for the tour.

"Register today for your chance to see Shakira play live near you!"

The registration ends on February 16.

The Colombian singer celebrated her 43rd birthday at the sporting showpiece

Shakira had kicked off the entertainment slot with her 2009 hit 'She Wolf' before showing off her guitar-playing skills during a rendition of 'Empire'.

The blonde beauty's signature belly dancing moves were showcased during 'Whenever, Wherever' while backed by a troupe of other dancers.

She later came back out during Jennifer's set, playing drums while her friend duetted with her 11-year-old daughter Emme on 'Let's Get Loud' and then taking centre stage again for the finale to the 14-minute segment.

The pair sang 'Let's Get Loud' together, before they moved on to Shakira's 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa') and then switched back to 'Let's Get Loud'.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the segment, Shakira thanked her fans and her "hardworking" production team.

Alongside a photo of herself on stage, she wrote: "The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for.

"We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!"

