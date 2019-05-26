Spice Girls reunion tour costumes 'honour' the '90s

By Bang

The Spice Girls reunion tour costumes will "honour" their '90s roots.

The '2 Become 1' hitmakers - who consist of Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and formerly Victoria Beckham - all had looks which were inspired by their Spice monikers, Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice and Posh Spice.

And as the girls prepare to take to the stage at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday night (24.05.19) for the first night of their stadium tour, the group's costume designer Gabriella Slade has revealed that their individual looks will be "respectful of their legacy" of catsuits, crop tops and platform boots.

Slade told British Vogue: "There's a definite honouring of the '90s, but with a contemporary twist. I really wanted to bring back a sense of what the Spice Girls were, what they stood for. It's respectful of their legacy ... that's what the fans want."

And the A-list designer wanted to keep each of the Spice Girls' looks reflective of their own personalities and stay true to each members "DNA" during their 13-date tour.

She added: "No-one wanted the typical 'girl band' look. The dancers' outfits will reflect the DNA of that Spice Girl, There are multiple looks for the dancers as well as the girls, that was an important part of their vision,

The 'Say You'll Be There' singers are taking the stage for the first time in seven years following the 2012 Olympics, and Slade wanted them to feel "empowered" and each of their looks to show how they've grown as women.

She added: "[I] wanted the girls to feel empowered by what they're wearing. It's a really fun aesthetic for everyone to enjoy, but it respects the fact that they're four different women now, they're coming to this from a different place than when they were first in the charts."