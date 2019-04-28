Taylor Swift's Me! breaks YouTube record

By Bang

Taylor Swift's 'Me!' video attracted 65.2 million YouTube views within the first 24 hours of its release.

The video has, therefore, entered the record books, making Taylor the solo and female artist with the biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube.

Taylor has leapfrogged fellow US pop star Ariana Grande, whose video for 'Thank U, Next' drew over 55 million views in the 24 hours after its release.

By comparison, another of Taylor's best-known songs in recent years, 'Look What You Made Me Do', attracted 43.2 million views following its release.

The blonde beauty is already one of the most popular musicians on the video-sharing platform, with her channel boasting as many as 33 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently admitted to feeling inspired by her pet cats.

The 29-year-old singer credits her two kitties, Olivia and Meredith, as one of her top influences.

She shared: "I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with."

Elsewhere on her list is music legend Sir Paul McCartney, who she praised for creating "unparalleled art" and his great performances.

She continued: "I look at Paul McCartney and I see how he's had just this amazing career. He's created just unparalleled art and probably been faced with more pressure than most people. And he's always been known to be kind to people, respectful, and also really selfless as a performer.

"I really like it when you go and see a show and you want to see those songs that you loved like you want to hear all that old, iconic classic stuff, and I like it when a performer knows that and will give that to their fans ... He's still got it!"

Taylor Swift's hides title of new album in music video

The name of Taylor Swift's new album is hidden in her 'ME!' music video.

The 29-year-old singer delighted fans when she dropped new track 'ME!' this week, featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, and she has now revealed that the title of her upcoming seventh album can be found in the accompanying video co-directed by Swift and Dave Meyers.

Taylor wrote on Twitter: "So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven't seen people finding them yet..."

Taylor previously revealed that she wanted the song to help people "feel better about themselves", and said the hotly-anticipated tune is about "embracing your individuality and really celebrating it".

She told ABC's Robin Roberts: "'ME!' is about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it, and you know, I think that with a pop song we have an ability to get a melody stuck in your head.

"I just wanted it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.

"The fans are amazing. I can't believe how much they care.

"So it makes it more fun for me to create music, to create music videos, knowing that they'll care about little Easter eggs, or clues, or hints.

"You don't know how much fun that is to make stuff for people who care about it that much.

"So it's the fans, they've always been there and it's gotten more fun as time has passed."

Taylor makes a nod to her feud with Kim Kardashian West in the opening few seconds of the video as a pink snake slithers along a cobbled street, and the video also features her pet cats Olivia and Meredith along with Benjamin Button, the newest addition to her feline family.

Before she bursts into song, the 'Blank Space' hitmaker and Brendon have an argument in French in front of their "young daughters", Taylor's cats.

The video features a Mary Poppins-themed scene, which could be a reference to her London-born boyfriend Joe Alwyn, in which Brendon floats while using an umbrella, just as the magical character does in 1964 film 'Mary Poppins'.

Brendon took to Instagram to thank Taylor for "allowing" him to be part of her "beautiful story" and admitted it was "incredible" to work alongside her.

He shared: "Wait. This really happened?! Like for real?!?! Well I can't begin to describe how incredible it has been to work on this song and video. So I will simply say: Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story. So much love and respect."