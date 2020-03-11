Vin Diesel says his daughter 'demanded' he cast Cardi B in F9

By Bang

Vin Diesel's four-year-old daughter demanded he cast Cardi B in 'F9'.

The 27-year-old rap star makes a cameo appearance in the latest instalment in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, and Vin has now revealed how his daughter Pauline inspired his decision.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the Hollywood actor - who also has son Vincent, 10, and daughter Hania, 11 - explained: "My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it. I said, 'That's a great idea' as she's listening to 'I Like It...'"

The money-spinning movie franchise has previously starred the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, both of whom are Oscar-winning actresses.

And Vin - who appeared in the original 'Fast and the Furious' movie back in 2001 - admits to being surprised by the success of the film series.

Asked whether any A-list celebrities have asked to be in the upcoming movie, Vin replied: "Strange enough - 20 years ago, you wouldn't have thought this - but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film. It's bizarre."

Vin also revealed he still has some casting surprises up his sleeve.

The 52-year-old actor joked: "I may give away a little too much if I - yeah, because there are some secrets that have to be kept to the vest for the audience because I belong to them."

Meanwhile, Vin recently insisted he won't let the coronavirus threat delay his movies.

The actor is always determined to please his fans and admitted he is "begging" to promote 'F9' in China, despite the threat of the virus.

He said: "I love to show up for the audience and for the fans because God knows how much they've showed up for me.

"I'm crazy. I'm begging Sony to let me go to China, even now. And you should see everyone's faces like, 'You're going alone, buddy!'"

