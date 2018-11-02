Five years of Krrish 3, Jaadu to return for Krrish 4!

By Sanskriti Media

It is five years since Krrish 3 released and Hrithik Roshan felt nostalgic enough to partially reveal the answer of a rumour that has been doing the rounds.

Sources close to Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan had informed us earlier that the people around the Roshans have prevailed upon them to bring back the alien Jaadu in a big way in the fourth part of the franchise which started with Koi Mil Gaya.

Koi Mil Gaya was a big hit followed by Krrish, Krissh 2 and Krrish 3. And, with Krrish four slated to hit the big screen on Christmas after two years, Hrithik remembered the days of Krrish 3.

“Krrish in many ways for me is the struggle, aspiration and endeavor of wanting to travel the length of that distance. When my dad thought of the idea of Krrish , the first thing I felt was doubt, uncertainty and incapable, I was simply afraid, and the second thing I felt was absolute terror at the thought of not doing it because I was afraid. So, we went ahead and took the fear along with us for the ride. What we lacked in budget, technology, specialization and resources, we made up in tenacity, teamwork, discipline and perseverance,” he posted on his social media handle with a hashtag Is Jaadu coming back?

“A lot of people from the team have told Rakeshji that he needs to get Jaadu back and include more children in the script again because that was one of the reasons why Krrish is loved. We guess that is underway,” says the source.