Game of Thrones actor to take part in Middle East Film and Comic Con

By Wam

A star from the successful TV series 'Game of Thrones' will be attending the upcoming Middle East Film and Comic Con, MEFCC, in Dubai.

Iwan Rheon, who famously played the character Ramsey Bolton will take part in the seventh edition of MEFCC. He will be joined by William Simpson, the show’s storyboard artist and original concept designer in a meet-and-greet and Q&A panel, giving fans behind-the-scenes insights, as well as a chance to win signed books by the fantasy novelist, George R.R. Martin.

Taking place from 11th to 13th April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the annual entertainment and comic convention will allow comic enthusiasts to dress up as their favourite characters, and attend "meet and greets with their favourite regional and international celebrities. The convention will also feature 400 exhibitors showcasing merchandise from the film and comic industry.