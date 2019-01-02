Gordon Ramsay expecting fifth child

By Bang

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child together - two years after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Hell's Kitchen' star and his wife Tana, 44, took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a video of their children - Matilda, 17, Jack and Holly, 19, and Megan, 21 - wishing everyone a Happy New Year, before revealing their exciting news.

After showing off his spouse's bump, Gordon gushed: "And Happy New Year because, guess what? We've got another one coming. Oh my Lord."

The 52-year-old chef captioned the clip: "Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay's (sic)"

Several of the family's showbiz friends, including David Beckham and Emma Bunton, have congratulated the couple on their happy news.

The retired soccer ace simply commented: "Best news ever mate."

Whilst the Spice Girl added: "Wow! Such wonderful news. Sending all lots of love and hugs."

Gordon and Tana's baby joy comes two years after the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage in June 2016.

Their unborn baby boy, who they named Rocky, tragically died five months into their pregnancy.

Taking to his Twitter account at the time, Gordon wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes."

The former 'F Word' star later expressed how their loss brought the family closer together than ever before.

He said: "You realise how lucky you are and you reflect on what you have, how fortunate you are with our remaining children and you remind yourself of what you've got. It's made the family unit even tighter."

Meanwhile, in October, the culinary genius admitted he was suffering from empty nest syndrome after sending his son Jack back to university.

Gordon borrowed some underwear from the only other male in his household and it was only when he put the garments on, that he realised how much he wanted his son, who is studying at Exeter University, to be back home.

He admitted: "I went upstairs to Jack's bedroom last weekend and I opened the door. His socks and pants are there - and five minutes later I am wearing them.

"He is the same size. All mine were in the bloody wash so I thought, 'Jack has nicked my bloody pants again'. Low and behold upstairs in his drawer. So I put them on and just sat on the bed thinking, 'Damn bud I miss you'. Seriously."