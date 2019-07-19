Gossip Girl rebooted by HBO streaming service

By Bang

Cult teen drama Gossip Girl is to be rebooted with 10 new episodes for the streaming service HBO Max, with the new series set to dive into the lives of a new batch of wealthy New York teenagers.

Show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have struck a deal with the new streaming service HBO Max, seven years after the original series ended.

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, has ordered ten one-hour episodes for a new generation of teen viewers.

Schwartz and Savage will return as executive producers and Joshua Safran, a producer on the first 'Gossip Girl', will be involved in writing the new run.

The original series, adapted from the books by Cecily von Ziegesar, ran from 2007 to 2012.

It featured a salacious mix of intrigue and romance amongst a group of privileged teens in high-society New York, all narrated by the mysterious blogger Gossip Girl.

The original starred Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick. 'Frozen' star Kristen Bell supplied the voice of the anonymous Gossip Girl, who was revealed in the series finale to be Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley).

There has been no word on the new cast, or a release date, but HBO has said it will be about a "new generation" of teens and how "social media" has changed the landscape.

HBO said in a statement: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years."