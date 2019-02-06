By Sanskriti Media

It is great news for Salman Khan fans who have loved him play the lovable Prem in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun?, Hum Saath Saath Hain and recently Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Salman Khan is all set to reunite with the director of these film Sooraj Barjatya.

The filmmaker in a recent interaction with the media agreed that he was looking to make yet another family entertainer like he has made earlier with Salman Khan in the lead. “Salman has been informed about the initial idea and we have chatted about it. It is not an action film as people are speculating. It will have great emotions, lot of drama and some fabulous music,” promises Sooraj about his re-association with his favourite actor.

The only time Sooraj made a film without Salman Khan was the film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and the film had Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the leads and failed at the box office. Obviously Soroaj does not want to repeat the error again.

“I have a lot of stories about families and relationships which I want to tell and I cannot think of such a film without Salman Khan,” he says.

With Salman being the ultimate family man in his real life as well going out of the way to help everyone in his family and friends circle, one would never know whether Sooraj is inspired by Salman’s personal stories.