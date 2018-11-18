Hailey Baldwin changes name to Bieber

By Bang

Hailey Baldwin has changed her name to Hailey Bieber on social media.

The 21-year-old model tied the knot with Justin Bieber, 24, in a secret ceremony in September and Hailey has started to use her husband's last name on social media.

Hailey is now 'Hailey Bieber' on Instagram and has changed her bio on the site to include the name 'Hailey Rhode Bieber'.

The name change comes just days after Justin posted a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote: "My wife is awesome".

The pair also celebrated their wedding by getting matching tattoos, and the Canadian superstar opted for a "thin and delicate" design next to his eyebrow.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang - whose real name is Keith McCurdy - said: "They each got a tattoo. Justin's tattoo is on his face, and I haven't seen any photos of it - so he's doing a good job of laying low.

"It's really thin and delicate. And [it's] also not a traditional couples' tattoo . . . I don't want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it."

But Bang Bang confirmed the inking was next to Justin's eyebrow and revealed it includes "little words".

It has been suggested the tiny tattoo is of the word 'Grace', and another tattoo artist, JonBoy - who previously created another near-invisible facial inking for Justin - recently shared a photo of the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker and the 23-year-old model which was captioned "Style&Grace".

Meanwhile, Justin has dialled back his work commitments in order to spend more time with his new wife and sources say he's "content" with where his life is now.

An insider recently said: "He's happy and content. He is in love with Hailey. She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do, and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery."

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker isn't planning on jumping back into the studio for new music any time soon either, and insiders claim it "bugs him" when people ask him when he'll be returning to music.

The source added: "It actually bugs him when people ask when he's going back to the studio or on tour. He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone's all, 'When's he coming back?' To Justin, those aren't just questions - those are demands. For years, everyone has tried to take a piece of him. Just let him be."

Right now, Justin is said to be "searching for his purpose".

The source said: "He's thinking, 'Hey, maybe it's not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.' So while he's figuring it out, the last thing he needs is people asking him when he's going back into the studio.

"He truly wants to make the world a better place, and he's self-aware enough to know that some of his previous choices may not have accomplished that. So he's working through it, which really should be applauded. It's a very mature thing to do."