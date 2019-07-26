Hailey Bieber gets 'baby fever' over cute snaps of Kylie Jenner's daughter

By Bang

Hailey Bieber admitted she was feeling really broody after seeing photos of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster.

The 22-year-old model, whose husband Justin Bieber recently revealed he would love to have a daughter when they are ready to start a family, admitted she was feeling extremely broody over Kylie's snaps and video of her 16-month-old little girl "patting" her partner Travis Scott on the back.

Kylie captioned the post: "we took our baby on an adventure yesterday ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she's the cutest thing in the world.. she's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time (sic)"

And Hailey commented: "please stop giving me the most baby fever she's the sweetest (sic)"

'Love Yourself' hitmaker Justin recently took to Instagram to reveal he's keen to go on "daddy daughter dates" with his future child, though he insisted the post wasn't a pregnancy announcement, as he's not "hinting at anything soon".

Sharing a picture of himself and Hailey - who was formerly known as Hailey Baldwin before marrying Justin last year - at Disney World, he wrote: "Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld (sic)"

Justin's comments came after a source previously said he was "ready" to become a father following the time he took from his music career to seek treatment for depression and to "repair" some of his "deep rooted issues".

The insider said: "Right now, he's ready to be a dad. That's what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that's his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now."

And the 25-year-old singer is still planning his wedding ceremony with Hailey, as although they tied the knot in secret on the day they got their marriage licence last year, they still want to have a larger ceremony for family and friends to attend.

The couple are believed to be planning a September wedding, but are taking the time to make sure Justin's mental health is in a good place before they go ahead with their plans.

Another source said: "Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health."