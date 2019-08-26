Hailey Bieber takes social media breaks to avoid anxiety

By Bang

Hailey Bieber often deletes Instagram to focus on her mental wellbeing when she finds it too "negative".

The 22-year-old model - who is married to 'Love Yourself' hitmaker Justin Bieber - has admitted she finds it "hard" to "focus" on her mental wellbeing when there is so much "negativity" on social media and so she often takes regular breaks when she is "not enjoying it".

She told GLAMOUR: "Alone time is really important for my sense of wellbeing, so I often delete the Instagram app - sometimes for a day, sometimes a week.

"I feel so much better the longer I can go.

"I think that social media shouldn't take up too much of my time if I'm not enjoying it.

"The negativity screams so loud, and it's hard to focus on my mental health when the second I come back on it, someone is tearing apart my job, or relationship - or essentially any of the things in my life that are positive.

"So, I just delete it to avoid the anxiety."

Hailey previously admitted she struggles with anxiety as a result of the pressure to be perfect and keep up that "facade".

She said: "I admire people coming forward and talking about anxiety. We all struggle with it. I think there's been this stigma around it for so long. People look at celebrities who are famous or successful and think they have it all together. Like, they have such an insane career, or they make so much money, that they should be happy. But it's really kind of the opposite.

"There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff. Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade - or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside. [Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside."

Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding date and location revealed?

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly set to host their wedding party on September 30 in South Carolina.

According to TMZ.com, the couple sent out comic-book style invitations to their guests with the date and location.

The 'Save The Date' card is believed to read: "We are honoured to have you on this special day."

The news comes as the 22-year-old model and 'Sorry' hitmaker were spotted in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

The 25-year-old singer tied the knot with Hailey in an intimate ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018, and earlier this week it was reported they will have a huge celebration with family and friends next month.

The couple reportedly can't wait to celebrate their love with the most important people in their lives.

A source said recently: "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner.

"They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together."

This week, it was claimed the bash could be both an anniversary and wedding party and the pair had to change the date three times to accommodate all of their guests.

Justin and Hailey have also postponed their wedding celebration several times, because they were believed to be focusing on the 'Love Yourself' singer's mental health, following his decision to seek treatment for depression in February.

An insider previously explained: "Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.

"It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure."

The decision to hold their ceremony later this year came as Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin recently claimed she had no idea what was happening with the couple's wedding, as the pair kept changing their plans.

She said: "We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!"