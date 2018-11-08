‘Hajwala 2’ produced at twofour54

By Wam

‘Hajwala 2: The Mystery Mission,’ the sequel to the UAE’s biggest million-dollar box office hit ‘Hajwala’ is currently completing post production at twofour54, having been filmed solely in the UAE.

The action comedy was shot in several locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Qaiwain and is the latest Arabic-language production to work with twofour54.

‘Hajwala 2: The Mystery Mission’ is directed by Ibrahim bin Mohamed and Hasan Aljabri.

Maryam Eid AlMheiri, CEO of Media Zone Authority – Abu Dhabi and twofour54, said, "The volume of content created in the Arab world is still very small compared to the size of the population and the demand, so it is critical that we address this as an industry.

"Projects such as Hajwala are showcasing the incredible talent we have in Abu Dhabi and the unrivalled support we can offer in helping filmmakers realise their vision," she continued, adding, "I hope that the success of producer Ali Al Marzouqi and directors Ibrahim bin Mohamed and Hasan Aljabri and their team inspires many more young Emirati filmmakers to collaborate with twofour54 and bring their stories to the big screen."

The producer of ‘Hajwala 2’, Ali Al Marzouqi, said, "The support twofour54 offers filmmakers is unmatched in the region and it is certainly the home of Emirati cinema. Having world-class post-production facilities on our doorstep, is an incredible advantage for filmmakers in this region and audiences will see the result for themselves when ‘Hajwala 2’ hits the big screen on 15th November."