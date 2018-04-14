Harry and Meghan choose wedding photographer with royal link

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen as their official wedding photographer a man with a royal pedigree who has photographed Beyonce, Julia Roberts and other stars.

Kensington Palace said Friday that Alexi Lubomirski will take pictures at the gala event on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

He also took the couple's engagement photos, which included a very personal black and white portrait of the couple embracing.

Lubormirski holds the title His Serene Highness Prince Alexi. He is descended from a powerful Polish family that received the hereditary title of prince of the Holy Roman Emperor in the 17th century.

He was born in England but now lives in New York.