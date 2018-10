Harry and Meghan 'gift' rain to drought-stricken Aussie outback

By AP/AFP

Prince Harry and his expectant wife Meghan visited a drought-stricken region of Australia Wednesday, bringing a rare and welcome rainstorm with them.

The prince commended resilient farmers for persisting through years-long dry spells as he and the Duchess of Sussex received an enthusiastic welcome and one heart-warming hug on day two of their tour Down Under.

"The rain was a gift," the prince quipped while addressing farmers in one of the country's hardest-hit drought regions.

Throngs of locals brandishing cardboard cut-outs of the royals gathered in the outback town of Dubbo to get a glimpse of the pair, while others wore royal fancy dress.

"You are the salt of the earth. Honest, hard-working, and as tough as they come," the prince told the Dubbo community gathered in a park as heavy rain fell.

"That resilience, sense of humour, and commitment to the land, are the qualities that make you unique, you are the backbone of this country," he added, as Meghan held an umbrella over the pair.

Eastern Australia has been suffering through record-breaking dry periods, with some regions in and around Dubbo experiencing several years of drought.

Only in the past few weeks have some areas begun to see rain - although the downpours remain patchy.

Harry, who has spoken about his own mental health issues following the death of his mother, called on those affected by drought to ask for help.

"All you need to do is ask for it - your neighbour, your peer, your fellow farmer is literally right around the corner," he said, noting higher suicide rates in rural Australia.

The royal couple are in Dubbo - a town six hours' drive from Sydney - to unveil a new aircraft for the country's Royal Flying Doctor Service at the local airport, enjoy a picnic with the farming community and tour a school that works with young indigenous Australians.

Photo: AFP/AP/Bang

But the pair also stopped for a heart-warming cuddle with five-year-old Luke Vincent, who was wearing his Buninyong Public School uniform and a blue-and-white cap as he nuzzled the duchess and affectionately rubbed the duke's thinning ginger hair and stroked his beard.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

A beaming Duke and Duchess of Sussex thrilled thousands of fans outside the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday during their first meeting with the general public since the former Meghan Markle's newly announced pregnancy.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent longer than the 20 minutes allocated in their schedule to speak to and shake hands with as many well-wishers as possible. Meghan, wearing a beige trench coat over a sleeveless cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, accepted cards and flowers from an enthusiastic crowd.

The news of the pregnancy was announced after the couple arrived in Sydney on Monday and 15 hours before their first public appearance. The two are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand that their Kensington Palace staff said would not be altered despite confirmation that the American former actress is pregnant.

Among those taken by surprise by the announcement were their Sydney hosts, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove. The governor-general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's head of state and Harry's grandmother, sent staff to hastily buy a toy kangaroo with a joey in its pouch and a tiny pair of Australian sheep skin boots for their pregnant guest.

"Here's your first gift for the nursery," the governor-general told the couple during the official welcome at his official residence, Admiralty House.

"Thank you, that's so sweet," Meghan said as she received the toy.

The pregnancy has made front-page news across Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald ran the headline: "A smooth ride to Sydney, but royals reveal bump on the way." Darwin's irreverent NT News chose the headline: "Ginger Pregs" - a play on a long-running Australian comic strip about a mischievous red-head boy called "Ginger Meggs."

Outside the Opera House on Tuesday, Harry lingered longest with war widow Daphne Dunne, 98, whom he hugged as they chatted.

It was the third time that they had met since Harry's eye caught sight of a Victoria Cross medal on her chest during a Sydney visit in 2015. She explained that her first husband Albert Chowne had been given the highest award in the British honors system after he died in Papua New Guinea in 1945.

This time, Meghan joined Harry in greeting the Dunne, who admires the prince's work with veterans.

"Oh my goodness, is this Daphne?" Meghan asked.

Dunne later said Meghan told her "she had heard all about me; she's so beautiful."

"I wished them well with the baby on the way and said this is what Harry has been waiting for so long," Dunne added.

Before Megan donned her coat, her tight-fitting dress barely revealed a bump as they were welcomed at the first event of the day at the Sydney Harbor-side mansion where the two are staying.

The main focus of that engagement was to meet Invictus Games representatives from the 18 countries competing in the event that starts Saturday. The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.

Photo: AFP

Several of the representatives congratulated the couple on their baby news. Meghan replied: "Thank you so much. We are very excited."

The couple later traveled by boat to Taronga Park Zoo where they opened a research center and met two 10-month old koalas that had been named after them.

They watched an indigenous dance company rehearse inside the Opera House before meeting the public.

The announcement of the pregnancy confirms weeks of speculation from royal watchers about why Meghan was not joining Harry on his Sydney Harbor Bridge climb set for Friday.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37 - along with Prince William and his wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge - have stepped to the fore in the last year as the 92-year-old queen slightly reduces her public schedule.