Heavy security for Amitabh Bachchan!

By Sanskriti Media

Amitabh Bachchan is shooting amidst very high security for his film Gulabo Sitabo helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is being shot in the Uttar Pradesh city of Lucknow and the people in the nawabon ka shaher are more than excited to get their UP boy back in their state shooting.

Bachchan has not shot in Uttar Pradesh for a while now and the actor’s presence in the state shooting for a Bollywood flick is reason enough for not just the public but the media as well to throng there to catch a glimpse of the megastar.

“It has been sheer madness for the security personnel. They have been on their guard not just during the shoot but in and around the hotel where Bachchan Sr has been put up. The shooting began on Wednesday at a mansion in Qaiserbagh and when one picture got out, the second day shoot was delayed because the world turned up. But now it has gotten tougher and a huge security has been put up. Bachchan and Shoojit have collaborated earlier in Piku and the unreleased Johnny Mastana. Ayushmann Khurrana is also shooting with Bachchan and Bachchan’s unique get up in the film about an old landlord and a tenant is already exciting the film industry,” says a trade source.