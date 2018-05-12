Heavy security for Salman in Jodhpur

Salman Khan is returning to Jodhpur. Not for a court case this time, but to film Race 3 with the rest of the cast. And hence there is a lot more security for Khan this time around to make sure that the actor is not in trouble from the Bishnoi community who are baying for his blood after his conviction in the blackbuck case. Earlier Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster had already threatened to kill Salman Khan.

“The security ahs been doubled than what it was and the Race 3 shoot will be heavily guarded with security provided not just to Salman but the rest of the cast as well. In addition to this some visuals from this shoot will be used for making the trailer of the film which needs to be put out soon because we are just a little more than a month from the film’s release,” says a source.

Salman and Team Race 3 left for Jodhpur on Friday morning after partying at his house the previous night.