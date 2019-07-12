Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz marry in secret

By Bang

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz reportedly married in secret in February.

The couple reportedly obtained a marriage licence and tied the knot around the one year anniversary of their first meeting.

TMZ reports that a public document shows the musician and the supermodel obtained a marriage certificate early in the year.

For Heidi, this marriage will mark her third overall after previously being wed to Seal and Ric Pipino, but she previously said her failed marriages haven't stopped her from believing in love.

She said: "I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it. I found a great person, so let's see what happens."

And the blonde beauty previously opened up about her romance with Tom, insisting she is tired of the age gap between herself and her boyfriend being "shoved" in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: "I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."