HFPA Grants Banquet 2019: Eva Longoria, Arnold Schwarzenegger...

Host Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, gestures to Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Wednesday. (AP)
Camila Morrone, left, and actor Josh Lucas
Renee Zellweger arrives at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet.
Eva Longoria, left, and actor Justin Hartley
Ben Platt, left, and actress Beanie Feldstein
Rob Lowe, left, and actress Regina Hall
James Corden Photos: AP