Hilaria Baldwin's kids had breakdown over hand holding

By Bang

Hilaria Baldwin's brood had an "extreme" meltdown during a trip to the park on Wednesday, as they argued over who would get to hold their mother's hands.

Photo: Instagram

The 35-year-old fitness and wellness expert posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday of her three oldest children - Carmen, five, Rafael, three, and Leonardo, two, all of whom she has with husband Alec Baldwin - sat in her lap in tears during an outing to a park, as she revealed they'd all gotten upset when they couldn't decide who would get the chance to hold hands with their mother.

Hilaria - who also has eight-month-old son Romeo with the 'Boss Baby' actor - captioned the snap: "So my day is going GREAT...how's yours???

"The nanny and I just walked the kids to the park. Took us like 40 min as they were all fighting about who was gonna hold my hands. I usually can be silly enough to change their moods, but today when we arrived, I just sat down as they all continued to scream....while our nanny laughed and documented this gem of a moment for me (love her). Thank goodness I have a sense of humor, I mean...it was so extreme that you just have to laugh.

"By the way, they are all playing "mommy and baby and cousin" now...Leo is the cousin. PARENTHOOD!!!! (sic)"