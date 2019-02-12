Hilary Duff adopts baby Alpaca

By Bang

Hilary Duff has adopted a baby Alpaca and has revealed her family may turn into "farm people" in the future.

Photo: Instagram

The 31-year-old actress - who has six-year-old Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks, three months, with Matthew Koma - feels like the "luckiest girl" after her boyfriend bought her an unusual early gift for Valentine's Day.

However, the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star has revealed her new four-legged friend will stay where he is for the time being, but they may have their own farm in the future.

Alongside a snap of her posing with Ivan, Hilary wrote on Instagram: "Omg my baby Ivan. Welcome to the family! Ivan will stay on the alpaca farm with his friends until we are ready to be farm people! We get to visit when ever we like! I'm the luckiest girl. Ok. @matthewkoma serious swoon (sic)"

Matthew added to his own profile: "Happy Valentine's Day @hilaryduff - I got you your alpaca. His name is Ivan. (sic)"

The couple have been finding it hard to get any time away from the house now they've got their hands full with two children.

Speaking on a rare occasion when she did leave the house to attend the Golden Globes - as well as the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel - last month, Hilary said: "I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say. We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?'

"I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a six-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now."

The 'Younger' star couldn't be happier though, as she says her son Luca is "really sweet" around his younger sister, especially after discovering the tot was suffering with colic.

She added: "[Luca's] really sweet, he's constantly, like, wanting to hold her little face. It's really nice, you know, he's very helpful and she is a colic baby so that's been a little stressful, but I think we're on the tail end of it which is very exciting, but it's been great."