How Akshay stole the Bachchan from Abhishek?

By Sanskriti Media

It’s a heist.

Akshay Kumar’s new poster of Bachchan Pandey is out to be directed by Farhad Samji. One can recall that Abhishek Bachchan was announced as the hero of one of Priyadarshan’s projects Bachchan Singh two years ago.

Well there is a change of surname from Singh to Pandey, but the new poster reminds us of the 2014 Ajith film Veeram. But what is interesting is the heist.

“Farhad has also taken up Priyan’s sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyya to direct and we know that Akshay’s most probably in it too. But we wonder how the titles are contrastingly similar and whether it is the same project that has passed hands. Akshay normally speaks to the concerned parties before stepping into anyone’s shoes. Akshay was also called as Bachchan Pandey in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film Tashan and we wonder if that has a connection to this,” says an industry source.

Interestingly Bachchan Pandey will clash with Lal Singh Chaddha – Aamit Khan’s remake of Forrest Gump when the film releases in Christmas 2020.