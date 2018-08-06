How Alia cracks the Ranbir-Neetu code!

By Sanskriti Media

Not long ago, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Singh clearly indicated that the girl who she would like Ranbir Kapoor to settle down with, needs to be a very homely person without too many ambitions. Neetu clearly indicated that high flying ex-girlfriends of Ranbir Kapoor like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone should certainly be off the mark if they had to marry and settle with the Kapoor kid.

“My son is a dal-chawal (lentil and rice) kind of a boy. He cannot have a high maintenance wife,” is what Neetu had said.

And now during a recent interaction with her fans, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she would prefer home food and was also a dal-chawal kind of girl.

Now, now! Was that something that Alia Bhatt had said on her own or was she being inspired by what Ranbir’s mother has been saying in the recent past in her media interviews?

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for quite a while now and are the youngest love birds in town. And it does seem that Ranbir has been coaching Alia on what to say in her interactions or Alia has been doing her research very well on how to appease her potential mother in law.