How Deepika Padukone got Hema’s role

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone’s south Indian accent may not be very prominent now, but the actress who still has a twang has bagged the role opposite Hrithik Roshan her first with him 13 years after she entered the glamour world with the Himesh Reshammiya music video Naam Hai Tera. Deepika is said to be playing the role that Hema Malini did in Satte Pe Satta. Farah Khan is the director of the remake which will also star six other men and six actresses.

“Deepika also played a south Indian girl Shantipriya in her debut film Om Shanti Om already. She played a Tamil girl Meenamma in Chennai Express and it is not just producer Rohit Shetty, who Deepika shares a warm equation with, but also Farah Khan who has worked with her again in Happy New Year who want Deepika to step into Hema’s shoes for the remake. Deepika has a drawl and a south Indian twang like Hemaji had and that is one reason why she fits the bill,” informs a trade source.

Deepika is on a high at the moment with films like Chhappak due as her next release and her production film with husband Ranveer Singh ’83 already in the works.