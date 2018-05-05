How Jacqueline slipped during Sonam wedding preparations

Preparations for the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding are on.

Anand reached Mumbai dressed in a simple tee and proceeded to shop around and spend some quality time with his bride to be.

Producer Madhu Mantenna and his designer wife Masaba Gupta also came by. Actors and Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor's best buddies Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik also dropped in as did Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Sandhu Kapoor.

Later others started dropping in to Sonam’s house. Sonam’s first cousin Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also came into prepare for a song and dance routine at the sangeet while Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez also came in.

Jacqueline Fernandez had an oops moment when she was leaving after her rehearsals for the dance show that she is putting up with Varun and Arjun for the sangeet. Always happy at seeing the paparazzi (remember how she was trolled for smiling away happily at the sight of the shutterbugs at Sridevi’s funeral), the actress was ecstatic and wanted to get some solo pictures clicked.

“The entire media was present there and Jackie did not want to lose an opportunity to get her smiley face plastered across the media. But in her enthusiasm, she lost her balance due to her heels and almost fell down. She let out a shriek and Varun Dhawan who had his arms around her by then, managed to prevent her from falling,” says an eye witness.

Whoever said that the smile can be the best remedy had not heard of Jacqueline Fernandez.