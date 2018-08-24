How Jaya Bachchan avoided Karisma Kapoor!

By Sanskriti Media

Jaya Bachchan can be strict as hell when the paparazzi found out yet again. The Rishi Kapoor for the offline media, Jaya was there for the inauguration of a store by designer Shruti Sancheti when the media wanted to take some posed pictures of the veteran actress. But Bachchan bahu senior was in no mood to pose.

“Maaf kardo, ho gaya,” (Sorry, it's over) she growled. All the photographers got scared. “No one wants to indulge in an argument with celebrities anymore. We do respect their privacy and want to click pictures of them only when they are comfortable. Ideally when someone comes for an event, we assume that they will pose for pictures. Immediately, we asked all the other photographers to back off and we just took candid pictures of her,” says a paparazzo.

The paparazzi only found out the reason later for Jaya’s need to exit quickly. Karisma Kapoor her former daughter-in-law-to-be was also coming in immediately after she left and had hastened her exit. For those who tuned in late, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to marry Karisma Kapoor, but the wedding fell through.