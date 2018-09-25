How Katrina Kaif filtered Neha Dhupia!

By Sanskriti Media

Actress Neha Dhupia, who has been running her podcast successfully even months into her pregnancy was shooting with Katrina Kaif on Monday when the paparazzi also showed up.

Neha mentioned to Katrina that it was the third year of her show and the actresses posed happily putting three fingers up.

The paps after clicking pictures of both of them together wanted solos of Katrina who was there in a glamorous outfit keeping in line with her look in her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan. “One of the photographers started shouting loudly out asking for solo pictures of Katrina. That was when Neha’s expressions suddenly changed and then she mentioned, “Of course,” and quietly walked to the side. Neha was hurt, but then she understands show business. The photographers later clicked solos of Neha as well after Katrina went to get ready for the show,” informs an eye witness.

Neha has hosted some of the biggest celebrities in Bollywood on #NoFilterNeha, and realises the importance of the stars she interviews on her show.