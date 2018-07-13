How over exposed has Salman become!

Race 3 ran the first weekend in a sprint crossing the Rs 100 crore mark but could not be a long-distance film as it has just collected over Rs 160 crore in a month’s time after release. His return to the television show Dus Ka Dum could not also show its muscle with the television ratings as the show failed to even emulate the recent Bigg Boss show Bigg Boss 11, albeit on another channel.

Hence it has become extremely important that Salman makes a comeback strongly on both the platforms and his team is now working on strategies.

“This could be a strong case of over exposure. Thankfully after the disaster called Tubelight, Salman Had Tiger Zinda Hai which helped him recover lost ground. But the fact that Race 3 did not even get into the Rs 200 crore club is a worrying factor. Salman is doing a great job on Dus Ka Dum, but the numbers are not there to show. Maybe the ratings are not necessarily a correct indicator of the popularity of the show, but that’s what the industry goes by. So Team Salman is now chalking strategies on whether he should stay away from TV and ensure that his next release Bharat helps him to get back to the top,” says an industry source.