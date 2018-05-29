How Rani Mukerji stole Paheli from Saif’s sister!

Soha Ali Khan remembers the time she was to be launched in an Amol Palekar film. Soha adds that nepotism can help you get known but not get signed every time.

Recently Soha spoke about a story on the slip between the cup and the lip that happened with her.

“When you are the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the sister of Saif Ali Khan a lot of people take an interest in your launch. Amol Palekar had called me and met me and wanted to sign me up for a film. Then one day I received a call from him and he told me that, they were initially planning to launch two newcomers in the film and now ‘Shah Rukh Khan is playing the lead in the film. I was really excited because I thought I will be opposite Shah Rukh in the film and then he immediately added that no, Rani Mukerji will be playing the heroine in the film,’ and that’s what happens in Bollywood. Till you sign the film and start shooting there is no guarantee that you are there in a film,” says the actress.