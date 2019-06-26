How Ranveer and Deepika are making money?

By Sanskriti Media

As the profits from the film Simmba are being distributed, Ranveer Singh is roaring the loudest. The actor who came on board the Rohit Shetty directed film as a shareholder holding profits from the sale of all rights of the film as well as the ticket sales, has earned a whopping sum of money putting him on par with the Khans, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

"Ranveer also had Padmaavat releasing last year and Simmba came towards the end of 2018 spilling on to 2019. The satellite, digital, overseas and other rights of Simmba went for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore and the box office netted Rs 240 crore which meant that the producers' share from the box office was over Rs 120 crore plus the amount received from other sales including satellite, digital music and overseas. With this, Ranveer has now shot into the superstar league," adds our source.

No wonder now that wifey and top star Deepika Padukone too has taken the same deal for Chhapaak and the couple have a profit sharing in Kabir Khan's film '83 as well.

“The buzz in the trade is that she is being paid Rs12 crore for Chhapaak apart from being a 20 per cent partner in the profits. As for ’83 they are equal partners along with Reliance and Kabir Khan apart from Ranveer taking Rs 13 crore as his fee and Rs 12 crore for Deepika,” informs the trade source.

Akshay Kumar is one actor who tries to make his films as inexpensive as possible by taking a cut in the salary and making sure he gets a huge share of the profits. “In fact for certain films he takes Rs 20 crores as his remuneration and takes 80 percent of the profits of the films. The production cost of such films are not more than 25-30 crore and around 15-20 crores go into the release and distribution of these films. Sometimes it is around 25 crores also depending on the project and the number of screens the makers get,” says a movie business analyst.

Salman Khan usually goes in for a Rs 50 crore fee plus a 50 percent share of the profits on account of also being a producer of the film. In his case he has a back end deal for the satellite and hence he takes the satellite rights of the film for which he already has a deal with a channel. Ditto with Shah Rukh Khan as well whose company Red Chillies always is a producer. Aamir Khan as he himself admitted, goes for a profit share and does not charge for the film to make it financially viable. Ajay Devgn too has a similar back end deal for satellite and takes that as his fee. If he is the producer of the film, he has further profits. And for the VFX of his films his company NYVFXwala (with the initials of his kids Nysa and Yug) gets to bill for it. Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly taken Rs 20 crore as his fee for his last release Sanju plus a 25 per cent profit share.

Others from the younger lot too are into back end satellite deals. “Both Varun as well as Tiger Shroff also have these deals where their monies are based on a deal worth around Rs 30 crore from satellite these days,” adds the analyst.

The trend of back end deals emanated in Hollywood and is being done very successfully by many Hollywood stars who are part of multi-million dollar movie projects and it does seem that Bollywood too is going the Hollywood way.