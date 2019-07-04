How Ranveer played Cupid for Sara and Kartik

By Sanskriti Media

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are indeed the new couple in the film industry. The actors who stopped meeting for a while in between as the filmmakers did not want too much exposure and Sara’s mother Amrita Singh wanted to check out the boy who was dating his daughter, are now back officially together.

Sources inform that they share a superb bond and Kartik also calls her ‘Princess’ due to her royal lineage as her father Saif Ali Khan is the Nawab of Pataudi.

As the shoot of the untitled Imtiaz Ali film starring Kartik and Sara came to an end, Kartik shared on his Instagram, “"A film I never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess Sara Ali Khan. Want to work with you again and again and again.”

Not one to be left behind, Sara also posted, “Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffees about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

Sara had in fact told on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Kartik and that’s where the story started. Ranveer Singh who got them formally introduced at a party and played Cupid while telling them to go out on a date is now staking claim for their relationship.

“So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha (Don't forget who got you to meet each other)," he posted in reply.

Well, Ranveer is now doing what his mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali did to him and Deepika Padukone and got them together. It’s time for Ranveer to give back to the world.