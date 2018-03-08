How Rekha ran away from the paparazzi!

At a time when actresses do not want to get their ‘not ready’ face in front of any camera, eternal beauty Rekha fell into trouble.

Rekha was unfortunate enough to come in front of a paparazzi camera as she along with her manager Farzana Jaffrey had come to shop for sarees at Kala Niketan. Rekha was dressed in a white salwar khameez with a dupatta as she walked out of the shop.

“The paparazzi suddenly came in front of her and she was stunned and as an initial reaction, she covered her face with her dupatta and turned around. Farzana was following her and she started rushing towards the paparazzi. However, Farzana did not stop the paps, but quickly ran to the car and opened the door for Rekha to quickly rush in,” says an eye witness.

Rekha will now be double sure to get her team check on lurking paps whenever she shops or perhaps ensure that the make-up is done properly so that the face need not be hid.