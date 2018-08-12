How Salman avoided facing Malaika at the airport

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan was at the airport and so was his former sister in law Malaika Arora. Salman as usual had his entire entourage of bodyguards and lackeys accompanying him. But soon, Salman was informed that Malaika too was at the airport and was more or less headed his way.

“Immediately the bodyguards knew that Salman had to be moved in another direction. They took him quickly away and he walked across the toad and moved to his car rather than wait for the car to come to the exact spot where he was as it would have meant that he would need to come face to face with Malaika - a situation that he wants to avoid for unnecessary unpleasantries,” says an eye witness.

Salman and Malaika have also met during some talent shows, when the former was promoting his films, but he has not seen eye to eye with Malaika after her divorce with brother Arbaaz. It is being said that Salman had tried convincing Malaika not to split with Arbaaz, but the inevitable happened.

Arbaaz in the meantime has been dating this girl called Giorgia Andriani and reports state that they may marry in the near future.