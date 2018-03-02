How Salman became ‘Bhai’

Any reference of Salman Khan and the first word that one thinks of today to address him in Bollywood is the world Bhai. Salman explains the origin of the word and how it is putting him in embarrassing situations now.

“Earlier the word ‘Bhai’ had a Dabangg connotation. It had a negative connotation. ‘Bhai’ and was related to the underworld and stuff like that,” he explains.

But the word ‘Bhai’ came because of brother Sohail Khan. “Sohail calls me ‘Bhai’. And hence all his friends started calling me ‘Bhai’. And now even seniors have started calling me ‘Bhai’. So, from ‘Sallu’ to ‘Salle’ and ‘Sallubhai’ to ‘Bhai’…. It has been a pretty good journey,” he smiles.

The actor also is put in embarrassing situations when a pretty young thing calls him by that nomenclature. “But it also depends… some people you really like… and Bhai! … the word Bhai does not really sound good. Well, I have crossed fifty. And it is very upsetting… but I guess you need to handle it,” says the actor.