How Salman Khan ignored his fan

Salman Khan may have lip-synched the song Chal Beta Selfie Le Le Re… (come let's take a selfie) in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But we guess that rule and lyrics apply only for the movies as one crazy female fan of the actress found out to her dismay on Tuesday night.

Salman Khan and team had gone to producer Ramesh Taurani’s place for a party post the trailer release of the film Race 3. “This fan saw Salman go into Taurani’s office and was waiting till late night to try and get a picture with Khan. The moment Salman came out after a few hours she started yelling. ‘Sir one picture please. I have been waiting for five hours for this. Please sir….’ But Salman was in no mood to listen. He sat next to the driver and put his seatbelt on immediately and did not even cast a look at the girl,” says our eyewitness.

Maybe, Khan will now sell one ticket less for the film.