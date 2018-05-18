How Sanju made Ranbir a good boy

Sometimes playing a character from a film and understanding the nuances of a person’s character and life can change a person. Case in point being Varun Dhawan who confessed it after October.

Rajkumar Hirani’s films too are harbingers of change like how films like the Munnabhai series did. And it is no surprise that a change has come across for the protagonist Ranbir Kapoor who essays the eponymous role of Sanju.

“Ranbir saw the rise and rise of Sanjay Dutt and the fall of the character as well due to callousness and carelessness among other reasons in the script. He understood how a star like Sanjay Dutt lost out on precious years in the film industry. Ranbir is now so focussed and serious about his career that he has signed on a series of films to further his career from YRF’s Shamshera to Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn. Add to the fact that someone so focussed and dedicated like Alia Bhatt is now his BFF and he has been seeing her career graph too,” says a source.

Hopefully the changed Ranbir will also see a change in his films’ box office fortunes.