How wigs made Ranbir into Sanjay Dutt!

Rajkumar Hirani directorial, a Sanjay Dutt Biopic, Sanju has been roaring on the Box Office since the release of the movie and is nearing the Rs 300 crore mark now.

Everyone appreciated and absolutely loved the looks created on Ranbir Kapoor to make him look just like superstar Sanjay Dutt. The real artists behind Ranbir’s much famous looks are none other than Bollywood’s wig specialists Surendra Salvi and Jitendra Salvi. Not only Ranbir’s, but the duo has designed wigs for Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma from the movie.

Surendra Salvi and Jitendra Salvi have been in Bollywood since past 38 years and 16 years respectively. 95% of the wigs provided in the Bollywood are designed by the duo. Surendra Salvi debuted with Amitabh Bachchan’s much acclaimed movie Coolie. Salvi’s journey has not stopped since then. He has turned all the stones right to become Bollywood’s go-to wig specialist.

After serving movies like Padmavat, 3 Idiots, Agneepath, Mission Kashmir, 102 Not Out, the duo went on to design wigs for Sanju.

Surendra Salvi says, “We have had created wigs for the artists for their particular character or for any historic characters. But, designing wigs for Sanju was the most challenging task as we knew we just cannot go wrong as Sanju is a living legend. I have worked with Sanjay Dutt and Sunilji in the past and hence was well-acquainted with their hair type.” Jitendra Salvi says, “Baba’s (Sanjay Dutt’s) hair texture is very soft and we had to create wigs that will suit Ranbir’s hairline too. After several look tests, we finally managed to create Baba’s look. One day Sanjay Dutt arrived on the sets and he saw Ranbir and Baba was stunned to see him. ‘Hey that’s me’ said Baba referring to Ranbir. And that’s the day we knew we had won this task.”