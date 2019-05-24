Hrithik and Ekta to still clash

By Sanskriti Media

Super 30 is finally coming two weeks earlier than Mental Hai Kya? The Hrithik Roshan starrer was to earlier come on January 30, but was pushed due to certain issues beyond the makers’ control to July 26. But after the Kangana Ranaut Mental Hai Kya? decided to come on July 26, Hrithik announced that they were changing their date to avoid “toxic mental violence”.

“Hrithik Roshan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala had a discussion on the new release date and they decided that they cannot go further down as it would get closer to the release date of the Yash Raj Films’ Hrithik Vs Tiger project. It was important that there is a gap between two releases of Hrithik Roshan and it was decided that they should come earlier even if would mean a clash with some other film. What is however interesting is even if Super 30 did not clash with Ekta Kapoor produced Mental Hai Kya? it is still clashing with another Ekta Kapoor project Jabariya Jodi which is coming on July 12. What this effectively means is will Ekta now change the date of her other film, since the Super 30 makers decided to shift the date to avoid a clash with Ekta’s Mental Hai Kya?”

Hrithik may have well avoided a clash with Kangana, but it does seem that he wants to take on Ekta after all the imbroglio that took place after the controversy over the Super 30 date shift.