Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather's funeral

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather, filmmaker J Om Prakash died on Wednesday morning.

The funeral took place close to their house in Juhu. Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Hrithik’s ex-wife Susanne, old actors like Jeetendra were also present to pay their respects to the man who gave a large number of hits during his work span.

J Om Prakash, made films whose titles began with 'A'. he made films like Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), Arpan (1983), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Aasha (1980) and Apnapan (1977). 

