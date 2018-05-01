Hrithik’s concern for Susanne

Hrithik Roshan, papa Rakesh Roshan, ex-wife Susanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan were out to watch a screening of the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers:Infinity War on Monday evening when the fans and media came out in large numbers to see them at the theatre.

There was absolutely no space as the fans and the media thronged around the family as well clicking pictures and selfies. Hrithik’s car was already full with some other kids and Susanne was taking their children with them. “Suddenly some new members of the paparazzi and the fans started thronging around Susanne and the kids and Hrithik was very concerned. He quickly implored the paps and the fans to make way for his family. He was a tad loud and thankfully it worked and his family got into their vehicle,” says an eye witness.

Onlookers say that it seemed that Hrithik and Susanne still have something for each other and that was evident from the actor’s voice and tone. We hope that the war does not hold on till infinity.