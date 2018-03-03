Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina makes stage debut

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, the daughter of his uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan is making her stage debut with the Indian adaptation of Oscar Wilde play - The Importance of Being Earnest.

A year ago, Rakesh Roshan hinted that he was keen on casting Pashmina and launching her in one of his forthcoming films, but was keen to let her complete her acting course then. Pashmina has not just undergone acting courses, but has also taken to theatre to get a better grip of her acting abilities.

“Pashmina is a talented actress and yes, she is a pretty face for films as well. But the Roshans wanted her to be as battle ready as Hrithik was when he entered the film industry with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai displaying all round abilities in acting, dancing and fighting,” says a source close to the Roshans.

Hopefully, Pashmina’s film announcement will also come very soon. Here’s to the new star kid in town.