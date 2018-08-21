I am a Kajol fan: Neha Dhupia

By Sanskriti Media

Neha Dhupia will be seen soon in Pradeep Sarkar’s mommy-son slice of life film, Helicopter Eela in a special role alongside Kajol and Riddhi Sen. This is for the first-time-ever that both the divas will be sharing a screen space together and not much to our surprise, Neha Dhupia is really fond of Kajol.

She gets candid revealing some behind-the-scenes anecdotes about Kajol from the sets of Helicopter Eela. She explains how her chemistry with Kajol was developed over duration of the shoot and how her experience has turned out to be her cherishing memory of a lifetime.

Opening up about the same, Neha says, “I feel there are only a few people who are meant to be on screen and Kajol is definitely one such person. She lights up the screen when she is there”.

“It wouldn’t be fair if I say am not a fan of hers. There is nobody in the entire nation or anybody who follows Bollywood who is not a Kajol fan. She is phenomenal she is beautiful and she makes it look so easy on the screen,” she adds.

Helicopter Eela starring Kajol in her ‘mommiest’ avatar is now awaited on the big screen.