I have made many fashion mistakes in the past: Shahid Kapoor

By Sanskriti Media

“There is a long list of films where I have looked my worst in the first ten years of my career. When it comes to the kind of clothes I wore, I had no idea about that. Honestly my looks in my films were never defined by what I liked or what I didn’t like. But it was defined by the story, the character I was playing or the filmmaker’s vision of how they wanted me to look. So, I do not have any personal likes or dislikes. Whenever I have got the character right or the silhouette right, I have been happy. In the recent past I have been happy with the kind of looks I had in films like Padmaavat and Rangoon and now Kabir Singh which I am doing. But my reasons are different and there is nothing personal in what I wear in my films,” said Shahid Kapoor on the sidelines of an event to promote his new brand Marks and Spencer.

The actor thinks that he has evolved with his fashion sense over the years, albeit with a disclaimer. “I hope I have evolved. When I look back, it is not a very happy feeling. I have made many fashion mistakes in the past. When you have made all possible mistakes, you can’t do anything but get it right. So now I get it right more often than I used to. Being fashionable is being comfortable about who you are. What happens is when you start off and try to understand the world of fashion, you see a lot of people around you. You look around and see people who you appreciate or who are fashion icons for you. So, you try and copy people you follow. But what works for them does not work for you. Being in the business of films this is what you do and clothes are a huge part of that. With time I have learnt to express myself honestly and without fear. I usually wear whatever I am in the mood for. I carry it with the confidence with which you represent yourself,” he philosphised.

Shahid was in a clear mood to talk only about the brand and even when queried about daughter Misha’s new look in what seemed like coloured hair, he had a repartee ready, “We decided to use the Marks and Spencer colours for her,” he said.

He quickly decided to make use of the opportunity and let in another one without being asked. “I am not going to talk about any of my films, especially Kabir Singh and I won’t tell you that it is releasing on June 21,” he guffawed.