I think marriage itself is a beautiful celebration: Deepika

By Sanskriti Media

So how is life post wedding going for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh? “I think that is a long conversation. Most importantly thank you for all the love. It has been magical and special and we got to share it with all of you,” she says

on the sidelines of her first social appearance before the media after marriage when she attended a kid’s channel event.

The actress adds that they are enjoying the time, but the focus is now on Ranveer’s next release Simmba with director Rohit Shetty. “I think marriage itself is a beautiful celebration. December anyway is a very festive time and I mean of course as a newly-wed the celebration continues. But we are looking for his film’s release. I loved the trailer. It is signature Rohit Shetty. I have had the pleasure of playing one of my most memorable characters with him in Chennai Express. I feel it (Simmba) is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. So, it is first his release and then we will focus on honeymoon and my birthday (January 5) after that,” she says.

Deepika Padukone starts filming her first film after marriage on the life of acid attack survivor with director Meghna Gulzar. “You all know about the film I am working on. We start filming early next year. It is a story that needs to be told. It is a true-life incident and hopefully good things will come out of it,” Deepika says.

Deepika is also enjoying the success in her career. “It feels nice because it is the result of hard work. It has not fallen on my lap,” says the actress.