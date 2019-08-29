Ileana back to work after break up!

By Sanskriti Media

After Ileana D Cruz has split with her partner Andrew Kneeebone – she is getting back to work to put aside her personal trauma.

The actress who broke off a few days ago with her long-standing photographer boyfriend who was also referred by her as ‘hubby’ in one of her Instagram psots had even deleted all his pictures from her account after unfollowing him and he did that as well.

The actress will be seen shooting for the multi starrer Paagalpanti toplining Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. The film was earlier shot in London and some portions were shot in India and the film was ready. But after looking at the film's structure, director Anees Bazmee wanted a lot more.

“There is a bit of a patchwork left on the film which means a shoot for a couple of days more. And that will mean that a few artistes would be called and Aneesbhai had an idea that they could even shoot one fun song as it will add a lot of glamour and value to the film and the dates of all the artistes are being sought now because of the song will be with the ensemble cast. The makers are also contemplating to film a second song with lesser artistes as it is a requirement to break the pace of the film and lighten it, " says our source.

“It will be a welcome break for Ileana as getting back to work is the best thing for anyone after a break up. She has been around in the industry for a while and will learn to deal with such situations,” says a source.