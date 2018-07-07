India's Wink girl inks ad deal

Indian internet sensation Priya Prakash Warrier who shot to fame in a wink with a scene from her Mollywood film Oru Adaar Love directed by Omar Lulu, has bagged her first commercial deal.

The actress who charges a whopping amount for each Instagram post now for brands – Rs 7.5 lakh plus taxes as applicable – has been paid around a crore of rupees for her first commercial. “She shot for her commercial on Friday morning at Film City. It was a heavily guarded shoot considering that this is her debut in the national adspace. We are informed that she ahs been paid around a crore of rupees to endorse a brand and that is a huge sum for a newcomer who has not even had a single release even in the regional space,’ says a brand expert.

While there were rumours earlier that she may be cast in a Bollywood film with Ranveer Singh (read Simmba) it is now being said that she has already got a Bollywood film, news of which will be announced very soon.