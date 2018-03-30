Injured Alia to undergo physiotherapy

Alia Bhatt finally returned to India after the shooting of the film Brahmastra. The actress met with an accident while shooting for an action sequence on March 17 as a result of which her right shoulder was injured.

“Her hand was still in a cast and she seemed to be in a hurry to go home. Unlike her regular self, she did not stop and smile for the pictures which she usually does,” says a paparazzo.

While her hand will be potentially in a cast for a fortnight from now, she will not be shooting any action sequences immediately forcing the filmmakers to reschedule the fight sequences as planned.

“She has been advised minimal movement of the arm which means she cannot resume filming her action sequences in the near future to prevent any further trauma to her shoulder.” says Marikje Desouza, Excecutive Producer, Brahmastra.

Alia is expected to undergo physiotherapy in the next few days to ensure a speedy recovery.